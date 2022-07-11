From the Blue Angels to U.S. Navy Flight demonstrations: Ways you can celebrate the Navy in Metro Detroit this week

Detroit is celebrating Navy Week for the first time since 2015, with events leading up to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.
Musical events performed by the Navy Band Great Lakes will take place all over Metro Detroit, with the finale being the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow that is happening in Ypsilanti this weekend. The Thunder Over Michigan Airshow will include demonstrations from The Blue Angels and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.
“What we’re looking to do is bring sailors across the fleet to really come in and do a week-long worth of community service engagements, community outreach engagements, as well as some public demonstration,” said Navy Week planner Andrew Johnson.
Also, during the week, Sailors will be participating in community events and volunteering with nonprofits like Gleaners Food Bank, Forgotten Harvest and Habitat for Humanity Detroit.
Below are the events held during Detroit’s Navy Week
July 11
- Navy Band Great Lakes
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: Detroit Zoo
- Navy Band Great Lakes
- Time: 12 - 1 p.m.
- Where: Henry Ford Museum: Greenfield Village
- Navy Band Great Lakes
- Time: 4 - 6 p.m.
- Where: River Raisin National Battlefield Park
July 12
- Navy Band Great Lakes
- Time: 12 - 1 p.m.
- Where: Henry Ford Museum: Greenfield Village
- Navy Band Great Lakes
- Time: 1 - 2 p.m.
- Where: Detroit Zoo
July 13
- Navy Week Youth Explorers Day
- Time: 12 - 2 p.m.
- Where: Farwell Field
- Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Quintet Concert
- Time: 1 - 2 p.m.
- Where: Michigan Science Center
- Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet Concert
- Time: 1 - 2 p.m.
- Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble concert
- Time: 7 - 8 p.m.
- Where: Grosse Pointe War Memorial
July 14
- Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert
- Time: 8 - 9 p.m.
- Where: Kellogg Park, Plymouth
July 15
- Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert
- Time: 8 - 9 p.m.
- Where: McFadden Ross House, Dearborn
July 16
- The Blue Angels at the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow
- Time: all-day
- Where: Yankee Air Museum, Ypsilanti
- Navy Week at Eastern Market
- Time: 12 - 2 p.m.
- Where: Eastern Market
July 17
- Thunder Over Michigan Airshow
- Time: all-day
- Where: Yankee Air Museum, Ypsilanti
- Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert
- Time: 7 - 8 p.m.
- Where: Livonia City Hall
For more information on the events happening in Metro Detroit, click here.
