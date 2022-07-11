From the Blue Angels to U.S. Navy Flight demonstrations: Ways you can celebrate the Navy in Metro Detroit this week

Detroit is celebrating Navy Week for the first time since 2015, with events leading up to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

Detroit is celebrating Navy Week for the first time since 2015, with events leading up to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

Musical events performed by the Navy Band Great Lakes will take place all over Metro Detroit, with the finale being the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow that is happening in Ypsilanti this weekend. The Thunder Over Michigan Airshow will include demonstrations from The Blue Angels and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.

“What we’re looking to do is bring sailors across the fleet to really come in and do a week-long worth of community service engagements, community outreach engagements, as well as some public demonstration,” said Navy Week planner Andrew Johnson.

Also, during the week, Sailors will be participating in community events and volunteering with nonprofits like Gleaners Food Bank, Forgotten Harvest and Habitat for Humanity Detroit.

Below are the events held during Detroit’s Navy Week

July 11

Navy Band Great Lakes Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Where: Detroit Zoo

Navy Band Great Lakes Time: 12 - 1 p.m. Where: Henry Ford Museum: Greenfield Village

Navy Band Great Lakes Time: 4 - 6 p.m. Where: River Raisin National Battlefield Park



July 12

Ad

Navy Band Great Lakes Time: 12 - 1 p.m. Where: Henry Ford Museum: Greenfield Village

Navy Band Great Lakes Time: 1 - 2 p.m. Where: Detroit Zoo



July 13

Navy Week Youth Explorers Day Time: 12 - 2 p.m. Where: Farwell Field

Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Quintet Concert Time: 1 - 2 p.m. Where: Michigan Science Center

Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind Quintet Concert Time: 1 - 2 p.m. Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble concert Time: 7 - 8 p.m. Where: Grosse Pointe War Memorial



July 14

Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert Time: 8 - 9 p.m. Where: Kellogg Park, Plymouth



July 15

Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert Time: 8 - 9 p.m. Where: McFadden Ross House, Dearborn



July 16

The Blue Angels at the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow Time: all-day Where: Yankee Air Museum, Ypsilanti

Navy Week at Eastern Market Time: 12 - 2 p.m. Where: Eastern Market



July 17

Thunder Over Michigan Airshow Time: all-day Where: Yankee Air Museum, Ypsilanti

Navy Band Great Lakes “Horizon” popular music group concert Time: 7 - 8 p.m. Where: Livonia City Hall



For more information on the events happening in Metro Detroit, click here.

Related: Support Michigan veterans this Thursday at the 5th Annual Salute Our Warriors event