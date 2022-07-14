DETROIT – From art, to books, and even Italian food: there are festivals for everyone to explore this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

My Fair Lady (Detroit Opera House), through July 24: Lerner & Loewe’s classic musical makes its way to the Detroit Opera House in a beautiful production featuring Tony Award-winning costumes, stunning sets and classic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” Tickets start at $25. Schedule and tickets here.

Kevin Hart (Little Caesars Arena), Thursday & Friday: The Get Hard star is hitting the road for his first tour since 2018, which sold out over 100 arenas around the world. Due to popular demand, a second Detroit show was added on Thursday. The show will be a phone-free experience and devices will be required to be put in a Yondr pouch. Get tickets here.

Ad

Farmington Fido Fest (Riley Park), Friday & Saturday: The dog days of summer are here and so is the popular festival that includes plenty of competitions, the high flying frisbee show, races and air dog jumps. Vendor village will be home to dozens of homemade treats, unique toys and the latest in dog wearables. The event is free. Dogs must be on a 6′ leash. Schedule and competition registration here.

African World Festival (Hart Plaza), Friday to Sunday: Detroit’s largest festival of the African diaspora returns to Hart Plaza. Celebrate African American history and culture while enjoying performances by local and international artists, food and special programming for children. Headliners include Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers and more. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for youth. Schedule and tickets here.

Ad

Festa Italiana (Freedom Hill County Park), Friday to Sunday: Mamma mia! Everyone’s Italian at this old world-style festival with plenty of authentic food, imported beer and wine, a meatball and cannoli eating contest and family fun zone. Enjoy free live music from Ray Massa & The Euro Rhythms, The Sicilian Tenors and more. The festa is free to attend for the whole family and parking is $10. More info here.

All Things Art Show (All Thinks Marketplace), Friday 6 to 9 p.m.: Corktown’s small business marketplace transforms to a gallery for the first time hosting pieces from several rising local artists like Colibri Harris, Debbie LaPratt and more. Meet the creatives behind the works and discover new pieces for your collection. Everything on display will be available for sale. The show is free to attend. More info here.

Ad

Thunder Over Michigan (Yankee Air Museum), Saturday & Sunday: Get an up close and personal look at some of the nation’s most spectacular aviators. Performances include the crowd favorite USN Blue Angels soaring high in the sky, as well as a special Warbird salute. Take a walk around the static displays and meet the pilots behind the planes. A KidZone will also be available. Drive-up car pass required. Schedule and tickets here.

Detroit Festival of Books (Eastern Market, Shed 5), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Stop by the largest book festival in Michigan. Dozens of vendors from both the U.S. and Canada will be selling thousands of books including rare, unusual and antiquarian. Take a break and enjoy food trucks, music from DJ Seven Whales and a full cash bar. Admission is free. More info here.

Ad

USO Car Club Picnic (Detroit Historical Museum), Saturday to July 24: Celebrating 30 years of art and diversity, the multi-venue Concert of Colors kicks off with the USO Car Club Lowrider Picnic at the Detroit Historical Museum. Admission to the museum will be free all day with food trucks and lowriders just outside. Enjoy live music from Sterling Toles and performances from the Motor City Street Dance Academy. More info and schedule here.

Midtown Art Fair (E. Kirby Street/John R. Street), Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Right in the heart of Detroit’s Cultural Center is a brand new annual art fair that will be home to dozens of artists showcasing and selling all types of media. Legendary Detroit DJ Bruce Bailey will be spinning tracks all day. There will also be live art experiences, creative children’s activities and food trucks. More info here.

Ad

BONUS:

Elton John (Comerica Park), Monday 8 p.m.: We’d be remiss to not include Sir Elton John who will make his final Detroit appearance by playing at the Tigers’ stadium. The Rocket Man may have just been at the Little Caesars Arena this past February, but he’s leaving Motown with a bang playing at Comerica Park in front of 32,000 fans. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.