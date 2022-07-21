DETROIT – A Detroit legend returns for one-night-only and Detroit celebrates its birthday.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Ann Arbor Art Fair, through Saturday: Half a million art lovers flock to Tree Town for the largest juried art fair in the country. Over 1,000 artists cover 30 blocks of Downtown Ann Arbor in what is technically three separate art fairs. All three fairs are free to attend and will include original art, street performances, live art, music and more. Explore one of Ann Arbor’s many restaurants or find something good at the numerous food trucks and vendors around the fair. More info here.

Anita Baker (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 8pm: The legendary songstress returns home for one night only. The eight-time Grammy Award-winner just completed a run of over 50 standing room-only shows from coast-to-coast. While the show is sold out, there are some resale tickets available and last-minute tickets may pop up before showtime, so keep an eye out. Get tickets here.

Michigan Beer Festival (Riverside Park), Friday & Saturday: The best brewers from all of the mitten state come together giving you the chance to sample from hundreds of different beers. Find a new brew from favorites like Atwater, Founders and New Holland, or any of the dozens of local businesses. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Michigan Brewers Guild, select breweries developed specialty Grand Crew Ales using Michigan ingredients. Tickets start at $50 and include 15 tastes. Brewery list and tickets here.

Arab & Chaldean Festival (Hart Plaza), Saturday & Sunday: Come celebrate the 49th anniversary of the largest Arab and Chaldean American cultural event in the country. Thousands of people head to Hart Plaza for two days of food, cultural galleries, Middle Eastern performances and fashion shows. The festival is free to attend and open from noon to midnight each day. More info here.

Detroit’s Black Wall Street (Monroe Street), Saturday 12-8 p.m.: Monroe Street transforms into the Black business block bazaar where you can shop from over 25 Black-owned stores. Catch the latest in Detroit designs with a fashion show finale in Campus Martius by Hot Sam’s, then stick around for performances by Comedian Mike Bonner and music by Modern Element. More info here.

Grand Boulevard Art Stroll, Saturday 12:30 to 10 p.m.: Check out new and exciting creative spaces with the inaugural art stroll through New Center. Start at CHROMA, then head on over to the Fisher Building to the Blackbird Gallery and end the night at the Irwin House Gallery. Each location will feature plenty of exciting works by local artists and feature music, live painting and refreshments. More info here.

Doggy Ice Cream Social (Grand Circus Park), Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.: The dog days of summer are upon us and what better way to cool off than with frozen treats for pets and their parents. Stick around for games with furry friends as well as gifts. A DJ will keep the party going. The social is free for everyone. More info here.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: After years of delays due to COVID, the legendary English rocker makes his way to Detroit with a brand-new multimedia experience in the round performing songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era as well as newer hits. Get tickets here.

SE Michigan ConeyFest (Packard Proving Grounds), Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Detroit’s iconic coneys go head-to-head in a celebration of the dog, chili, mustard and onion combo. From the classic to inspired and creative takes, try it all and vote for the best with dozens of vendors to try from. There will be more than coneys, of course. Enjoy live music from The Bo Luc Gang and Vintage Reissue, take tours of classic Packard cars, stroll through a craft bazaar and try out some Faygo-inspired cocktails. Admission is $7 day-of, or save $2 per ticket by purchasing online in advance. Info and tickets here.

Beacon Park 5th Anniversary, Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: It’s a double birthday party with the downtown park turning five, as well as Detroit celebrating its 321st birthday. In honor of the momentous milestones, a special family fun day will feature live music, a bounce house, face painting, balloon artists, and, of course, birthday treats! Also, learn all about the park’s sustainability efforts and how you can help. All ages are welcome at the free birthday party. More info here.

