Champion Auto donates $8,000 to Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, Mich. – Champion Auto Group recently presented Howell Nature Center with a generous donation, a check for $8,000.

The donation aims to help support the excellent work Howell Nature Center does in protecting, nurturing, and rehabilitating wildlife in the Livingston County area.

Champion Auto Group has seven locations around Southeast Michigan. Not only does the group have several service centers and parts departments, but they also offer a wide variety of new and pre-owned cars.

The Howell Nature Center has provided education, recreation, and native wildlife facility to individuals and groups from all over the Midwest. This non-profit organization sits on 230 acres and is funded primarily through programs, special events, and private donations like this.