DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.

Allen Park Street Fair, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The summer tradition is celebrating a big milestone with its 40th anniversary this year. The street and art fair will feature over 150 crafters from across the country as well as 20 food vendors. Enjoy live music each night as well as a beer tent. Over 100,000 people are expected to attend and is located on Allen Road between Roosevelt and Southfield. More info here.

Westland Blues, Brews and Barbecue (Thomas H. Brown Central Park), Friday & Saturday: Bring the family out for a special community celebration featuring good times and good food. There will be plenty for the kids to do with inflatables, crafts and interactive activities. Try some of the city’s best barbeque and share your voice by voting for this year’s three best BBQ’ers. Live acts include Whiskey Fixx and Thornetta Davis, plus much more. The festival ends with a special fireworks display on Saturday featuring a brand-new drone light show. Admission is free. More info here.

Buy Michigan Now Festival (Downtown Northville), Friday to Sunday: Support local small businesses with a celebration of all things Michigan. Find everything you need from clothing, gifts, jewelry and skincare. Enjoy cuisine from vendors or stop by a Northville favorite. Each evening, check out live entertainment or take a sip at the social district featuring specials and Michigan-made beer. The young ones in the family can enjoy creating their own art and playing games at the Kids Zone. Admission is free. The festival is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Dearborn Homecoming Festival (Ford Community and Performing Arts Center), Friday to Sunday: After being on hold for two years, the Dearborn Homecoming is back and ready to welcome to the community. This year guests can enjoy the carnival, two nights of fireworks, special exhibits, plenty of food trucks, a beer tent and live music. On Saturday night, Steven Augeri from the record-breaking band Journey will perform. The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Admission is $1 each day. Schedule of entertainment and more info here.

Detroit Lions Family Fest (Ford Field), Saturday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: It’s training camp for our boys in blue and they’re opening up the field for a fun-filled day full of activities for the whole family. Meet Lions legends and this year’s cheer squad, enjoy free giveaways and shop for old school Lions gear. There will be free face painting and balloon animals for the kids. Outside of Ford Field, test your strength at the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and zipline. Tickets are free with registration. More info and registration here.

Belle Isle Art Fair (Scott Fountain), Saturday & Sunday: Hop on over to Belle Isle for the annual Art Fair featuring work available for purchase from 80 juried artists. You’ll be surrounded by the beauty of both the island and the craftmanship of some of the state’s finest artists. Chat directly with the artisans and learn all about their techniques. Grab some grub from the food trucks and enjoy a drink in the beer tent while enjoying live acoustic music in the state park. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free but will need state park access to enter Belle Isle. More info and list of artists here.

Jazz on the River (Elizabeth Park, Trenton), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: This year will mark 25 years of soulful jazz music by the river and to commemorate the special milestone, the acts have just gotten bigger and better. Saturday night will be headlined by Stephanie Mills and Randy Scott, and Sunday night will be headlined by George Benson and Alexander Zonjic & Friends. The event is free. Parking is $5 cash per vehicle. More info here.

Jerk x Jollof Summer Finale (Monroe Street Midway), Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Afro-Caribbean dance festival that combines both the love of cultural music and food is back for one final summer party. Taking over the downtown venue, the event promises to fill guests with good music, vibes and the opportunity to try some good food. Admission is free with registration and food will be available for purchase. Free registration here.

Jerk x Jollof plays the final summer show on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Monroe Street Midway in Detroit. (2022)

Musiq Soulchild (The Aretha), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who brought us hits like “Halfcrazy” and “Dontchange” is taking over the riverfront stage. Joining him will be special guest Chrisette Michelle, as well as Dave Hollister and Keke Wyatt. Tickets start at $36. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.