Hazel Park hosts 10th annual art fair this weekend

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Hazel Park’s annual art fair is returning this weekend.

Art lovers can experience over 100 artists, crafters and food vendors on August 27 and 28. The fair is a free event. 13 bands are set to perform on the fair’s main stage.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be located at Green Acres Park.

“The annual Hazel Park Art Fair is one of our favorite community events. I am proud of the hard work shown by everyone involved, and the entire weekend underscores our city’s friendliness and inclusiveness,” wrote Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher in a press release. “I know I’ll be there!”

All of the proceeds from the art fair will be put towards community initiatives such as the Hazel Park Art Fair mentorship program.

Hazel Park Art Fair (WDIV)

