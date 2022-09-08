DETROIT – Fall is just around the corner, so savor up the last bits of summer this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Kem (The Aretha), Friday & Saturday 8 p.m.: Detroit’s very own, Kem, is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the Motown label by performing two shows at the riverfront stage. These special shows will be recorded for Kem’s first live album to be released later this year. Joining him will be Tamia on Friday and Kindred the Family Soup on Saturday. Get tickets here.

Brighton’s Smokin’ Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival (Downtown Brighton), Friday & Saturday: The pits will fire up and the glorious smell of smoked meats will fill up Downtown Brighton for a community festival filled with award winning grub. In between bites, enjoy the smooth sounds of some of the biggest local and national acts in jazz and blues including Thornetta Davis and The Firewalkers. There will also be a children’s area, obstacle course, mechanical bull, cornhole tournaments and more. Grab your ‘cue on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. More info here.

John Mulaney (Fox Theatre & The Fillmore), Friday & Saturday: The SNL writer and award-winning standup comedian is giving Detroit three chances to see him at two historic theaters. On Friday, the Sack Lunch Bunch star is performing two shows at the Fox and due to popular demand added a third show at The Fillmore on Saturday night.

Arts & Apples Festival (Rochester Municipal Park), Friday to Sunday: It’s apple season and Rochester residents celebrate the crop with a fine art festival featuring over 250 artists, food trucks, apple treats and performances. Little artists can even create their own masterpieces with free colorful activities. A $5 donation is requested. The festival is open from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Parktoberfest (Campus Martius), Saturday & Sunday: Prost! Experience a German tradition right in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The star of the show is the open-air Biergarten pavilion with a curated selection of local craft and imported beers. For the little ones: a free Root Biergarten from Faygo. Get in the spirit with traditional Oktoberfest games, stein hoisting, keg rolling and a full day of live entertainment. Parktoberfest will start at noon each day and close at 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Family Day in the Park (Palmer Park), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Join the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan for a day of fun for the whole family. Enjoy outdoor activities, archery, a LEGO derby and more. A basketball clinic run will be hosted by the Pistons. More info here.

Dally in the Alley (Cass Corridor), Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The Dally returns to one of Detroit’s hippest neighborhoods after a two-year hiatus. The 43rd annual music festival highlights almost 50 local acts across five stages throughout the historic streets. Shop small from a number of vendors and restaurants and take in the art provided by Southeast Michigan creatives. The festival is open to all ages and free to attend. More info and lineup here.

Atwater Brewery 25th Anniversary (Atwater Detroit), Saturday 1 to 10 p.m.: The local brewer is celebrating a giant milestone and is inviting the community for a Detroit-centric party. Hop on by the brewery by the riverfront for beer tastings, food trucks, games, giveaways, and more. Enjoy live music from Uncle Brown and ME, Half Light Music and Sugar Tips Acoustic. A quarter will be donated to The Heidelberg Project for every pint sold. More info here.

Patriots Race (White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery), Sunday 9:03 a.m.: Honor our veterans on September 11th with a special 10k and 5k race or a 1-mile run/walk in the scenic 210-acre park. Participants will run along boulevards lined with American flags and pass monuments to veterans from WW I, WW II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, as well as MIA combat troops. The race begins immediately after a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. to commemorate 9/11. Register here.

Lions vs. Eagles (Ford Field), Sunday 1 p.m.: You’ve watched them every Tuesday for the last month on HBO’s Hard Knocks, now it’s time to cheer them on for the official home season opener – and it looks like many have as the only seats available are standing room only. Those who purchase the SRO tickets will also get tickets to the next home game next Sunday with the Commanders. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.