Here is where you can drop off unneeded medications in Detroit during Drug Take Back Day

DETROIT – Metro Detroiters can drop off unneeded and expired medications during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

On Oct. 29, starting at 10 a.m., many locations across Detroit will be open for those that would like to discharge unneeded medications from their homes.

According to the DEA, these events are safety measures used to help prevent medication misuse and prevent opioid addiction from ever starting.

The last national take back day was held in April, and the DEA reported a total of 5,144 collection sites that collected 721,093 lbs. (360 Tons) of unneeded medications. Michigan alone collected 25,082 lbs of discarded medicines.

There are over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide participating in the October event. According to the CDC, approximately 107,622 people died as a result of drug poisoning last year.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” wrote DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a release. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

Detroit police collection sites are only accepting pills for the event. They request the public doesn’t drop off any liquids, inhalers or syringes. Click here to find a collection site near you.

Below is a map of Detroit take-back day locations.

