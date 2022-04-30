Drug Take Back Day: How to dispose of unused medicine in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – This weekend, organizations across Metro Detroit and the U.S. are accepting unwanted or unneeded prescription medications in an effort to prevent drug misuse.

the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is partnering with public health and safety organizations on Saturday, April 30, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Sites across the nation will be collecting any unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications in hopes of preventing “medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

Have some unused medication just sitting in your medicine cabinet? Anyone is able to visit a partnering site or facility and drop off medications on Saturday, and the drugs will be disposed of properly.

“DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths,” their website reads. “While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.”

You can find a collection site near you using the DEA’s locator right here. Just type in your zip code, and a list of options should pop up.

In the immediate Detroit area, there are dozens of partnering locations to choose from.

