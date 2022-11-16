Is Your Child’s Car Seat Properly Installed?

Correctly installing car seats is a life and death decision for parents. So, it’s always good to double check everything and even have a professional check it.

We talked to an inspector who said the majority of car seats she sees are not installed properly.

Now, Local 4 is going to show you how to do it right. Don’t miss this special report where you’ll see Local 4 parents taking on a live car seat inspection!

Watch “Safe in Their Seats” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.