Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years

A bowling group for the blind has been around Metro Detroit since the 70s.

FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years.

The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s.

“I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it and getting out and having a good time,” said Fields.

The team has met at Fraser Star Lanes in Eastpointe every Wednesday since 1998.

“This is my freedom. This is where I can have fun, shoot the breeze and have some cold pops,” said the President of the Macomb Blind Bowling League Frank Cunningham. “A lot of the people that started it 50 years ago are gone, but we’re carrying it on.

The league provides a safe space for the blind and visually impaired to bowl, compete and have fun.

“Just because you’re visually impaired doesn’t mean you can’t bowl,” explained Fields.

Members say over the years, their numbers have been dwindling. At its peak, it had 60 members, today there are 16. The members say they hope new bowlers will join and carry on the league’s legacy.

“If you don’t let the disability to take over, you can have fun,” said Cunningham.