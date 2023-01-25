Why car repossessions are on the rise

Watch Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

These days, you need a car to get by. But they don’t come cheap.

And if you can’t pay it can be a life-changing problem.

Tow Truck Driver: “For every one I pick up, they send me 10 more.”

Local 4 Reporter Megan Woods: “And their concern is it will only get worse.”

Tow Truck Driver: “Certain people have certain situations. It’s not their fault. It can be really tough.”

Find out what’s behind this growing phenomenon, and what you can do if you’re struggling to make your payments.

Watch “Repo On The Rise” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.