Detroit program hoping to give 8K young adults job opportunities this summer

DETROIT – Grow Detroit Young Talent is kicking off its ninth year in the city and hoping to reach a significant milestone in 2023.

The organization provides up to 8,000 jobs for young Detroiters ages 14-24 yearly.

The program is six weeks long in the summer and can be life-changing for the young adults participating. The program launched in 2015 and more than 62,000 job opportunities have been made available to these young Detroiters.

DTE Energy has been a proud partner and employer of this initiative since the beginning.

“We get so much energy from the young people that we bring in for our summer youth programs. We learn sort of what’s new and hip and current with technology,” said Vice President of DTE’s Human Resources Diane Antishin. “We get to just experience their positive energy as well. So we love bringing in students.”

Grow Detroit Young Talent officials say they hope to place another 8,000 young workers in positions this summer. In doing so, that would reach the program’s goal of placing 70,000 jobs dating back to when this program launched in 2015.

The portal is now open for employers and Detroit’s young talent to sign up for summer 2023 opportunities. In order to apply, you must be a resident of Detroit. The deadline is May 31.

Click here to apply.