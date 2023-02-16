DETROIT – Winter Blast Royal Oak returns and Disney’s Encanto skates into Little Caesars Arena.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto (Little Caesars Arena), through Sunday: Sing-along to two of Disney’s most popular movies on an epic adventure on ice. From “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to “Let It Go,” this high-flying, gravity-defying spectacle will bring the stories of the Madrigal family and the Arendelle royal family to life. They’ll be joined by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and even Olaf. Tickets start at $20. Get tickets here.

Winter Blast Royal Oak (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday to Sunday: After getting pushed back two weeks due to weather, Winter Blast is on this weekend for three full days of family fun. Thousands of visitors flock to Downtown Royal Oak for live music, food trucks, ice sculptures, rides, axe throwing, marshmallow roasting, and more. It’s also your last chance to skate at The Rink at Royal Oak. Winter Blast is free to attend and is open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. More info and schedule here.

Mardi Gras (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: Celebrate Caribbean Carnival and a New Orleans-style Mardi Gras at the Riverfront. From extravagant outfits to parades, specialty food and live entertainment, let the good times roll all weekend long. There will be crafts, puppet and magic shows, brass bands and more. Mardi Gras is free to attend and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More info and entertainment schedule here.

Ballet Preljocaj – Swan Lake (Detroit Opera House), Friday to Sunday: Try on this new take of one of the most famous ballets in the world. Choreographed by contemporary dance star Angelin Preljocaj, this reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece combines contemporary arrangements with classic melodies. Experience the magic with 26 of the most prestigious dancers in ballet and modern dance. Tickets start at $26. Showtimes and tickets here.

Winterfest (Mall at Partridge Creek), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: It’s a winter wonderland at The Mall at Partridge Creek. Bundle up the family and watch ice carvers transform blocks of ice into works of art, enjoy hot cocoa and treats, as well as live entertainment from Jasen Magic and Geff Phillips & Friends Band. NHL alumni Danny DeKeyser will be signing autographs. Don’t miss exclusive one-day-only discounts throughout the mall. Schedule and list of participating stores here.

Cupid’s Undie Run (Tin Roof), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Warm up by dressing down. Join runners from all across the country on a mission to raise awareness and funds for those living with NF, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The party starts at Tin Roof in Downtown Detroit and goes on for a mile-long “brief” run. Register here.

Royal Oak Whiskey Fest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 7 to 10 p.m.: From barrel aged to bottom of the barrel, smoky to spicy, find whiskey, bourbon, rye and more from all around the world. Each ticket includes 10 samples from hundreds of options to choose from as well as a commemorative glass. Enjoy live entertainment from Cosmic Groove and purchase food from Tacos El Rodeo and Hog Heaven BBQ. 21 and over only. General admission is $45 and VIP is $65 and includes early entry and 15 total samples. Full list of vendors and tickets here.

Black Girl Magic (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Grammy winners Ashanti and Monica are joined by Tamar Braxton for a special night of music. Catch each of their biggest hits like “Rock wit U (Aww Baby),” “That Boy is Mine” and “Love and War.” Get tickets here.

GreekFest 2023 (Hellenic Cultural Center), Saturday and Sunday: The festival that invites you to be “Greek for a day” is back. Centered around the culinary delights of Greece: spanakopita, gyros, souvlaki and more, GreekFest is feast for the senses. Find Greek gifts at the marketplace, try Greek beer at the taverna and enjoy traditional Greek dance and folk music. Opens at noon and closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $3 per person. More info here.

Jagged Little Pill (Fisher Theatre), through February 26: The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway smash has made its way to Detroit. Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s groundbreaking album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story of a perfectly imperfect family. Tickets start at $40 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.