DETROIT – SZA and Carrie Underwood take the stage at Little Caesars Arena, plus more family fun.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Outdoorama (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Celebrate the great outdoors of Michigan at the 50th annual Outdoorama. Explore five acres of conservation displays, boats, hunting and fishing gear, marine accessories and so much more. Don’t miss the Timberworks Lumberjack competition, Live Birds of Prey and the Trout Pond. Shop for your new boat or learn all about the wildlife of our great state at numerous seminars throughout the day. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 14, free for children under 5. More info and tickets here.

Autorama (Huntington Place), Friday to Sunday: Rev up for America’s greatest hot rod show with hundreds of customs, trucks and motorcycles. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, this year’s celebrity showcase includes Dave Kindig, Flavor Flav and Henry Winkler from Happy Days. Attendees on Sunday can catch an exclusive preview of the new documentary Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars with host Danny Koker from History Channel’s Counting Cars. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free. Schedule of events and more info here.

SZA (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 8 p.m.: Grammy Award-winner SZA is hitting the road on her first headlining stadium tour in support of her latest album SOS. The “Kill Bill” songstress will be bringing along Grammy nominated best new artist Omar Apollo. Get tickets here.

Bikini Bottom Rave (Crofoot Ballroom), Friday 9 p.m.: Looking for some nautical fun with your favorite spatula-slinging absorbent sponge? Join the biggest SpongeBob SquarePants fans at an underwater-themed dance and costume party. Sing-along to memorable songs from the show (‘Ripped Pants’ anyone?) and rock out. Get tickets here.

Skating with the Stars (Campus Martius Rink), Saturday 2 to 5:30 p.m.: The hottest stage in Detroit is downtown’s coldest. Enjoy live music, performances by the FSD Girls, a panel discussion with champion women athletes and leaders, photobooths and your chance to shine on the rink. Proceeds benefit Figure Skating in Detroit, a nonprofit that combines academics and figure skating for girls ages 6-18. General admission viewing starts at $15. Get tickets here.

Black to the Future (Henry Ford College), Saturday 7 p.m.: The Detroit Youth Choir, in collaboration with Henry Ford College, is bringing their first theater experience live on stage with a presentation of an original play called “E-Race-Sure” written by Jala Jackson. With a powerful story that teaches the importance of Black History Month, E-Race-Sure explores what it would mean to lose Black History Month with the help of important Black historical figures. Tickets are $10. Get tickets here.

Menopause the Musical (Music Hall), Sunday 3 p.m.: It’s one of the most popular musicals that’s been performed in over 500 cities worldwide. Set to classic tunes of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Menopause the Musical is a hilarious and joy-filled celebration of women and the change. Tickets start at $40. Get tickets here.

Carrie Underwood (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7:30 p.m.: The “Before He Cheats” American Idol-alum is bringing her “The Denim & Rhinestones” tour to LCA. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen. Underwood is currently promoting her latest album of the same name but promises to bring some new spins on familiar favorites. Get tickets here.

Shop Sylvan (Sylvan Lake Community Center), Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.: Support local artists at the inaugural makers market. Over two dozen artisans in all types of media, including jewelers, candles, paper goods, print and even birdhouses, will showcase their work. 100% of the profits stay with the artists. Admission is $1 and benefits the Sylvan Lake Summer Concert Series.

Jagged Little Pill (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: You’ll live, you’ll love and you’ll learn at the Broadway musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s seminal album of the same name. Featuring an original story of a perfectly unperfect American family, Jagged Little Pill shows you how it feels to simply be human. Showtimes and tickets here.

