🎉 Help us celebrate Lincoln Park: What’re your favorite things about your city?

Welcome to our new ClickOnDetroit segment, Community of the Week -- it’s a new thing we’re trying to highlight, uplift and educate about your community -- and we need you to help make it great.

Nobody knows your community like you do. You know the best spots, the best restaurants, the place to go when you need your car fixed, or the park you love to visit in the fall.

Maybe there’s someone in your community who we should know about, or an event you love, or a tradition that happens in your neighborhood. It can be anything that makes your city fee like home.

This time it’s Lincoln Park! Greetings, Lincoln Park peeps!

Lincoln Park, part of our great Downriver community, was established as a city in 1925, and is home to about 40,000 residents as of the 2020 Census -- one of the handful of Metro Detroit communities that grew in population from the last Census. Bob Seger went to Lincoln Park High School!

So, Lincoln Park residents -- tell us -- what do you love about your city? Give us the details, and we’ll be popping around to some of your suggestions to highlight on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Use the comment section below to drop us a line!

---> Previous Community of the Week: The BEST things to eat, do, see in Livonia, according to the people who live there