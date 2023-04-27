DETROIT – Need help remembering the lyrics to ‘Go 4 It’? We’ve got you covered!
Right below are the famous words that have been sung through Detroit television stations for years.
GO 4 IT LYRICS
With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,
Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it,
What you got to show if you don’t try,
It’s closer than you think,
Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there
You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,
Just let it out
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
(Choir breakdown)
Before you know the possibilities,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,
Go 4 it, Go 4 it
What you got to show if you don’t try
Why don’t you Go 4 it
Click here for Go 4 It audition information.