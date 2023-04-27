go 4 it

DETROIT – Need help remembering the lyrics to ‘Go 4 It’? We’ve got you covered!

Right below are the famous words that have been sung through Detroit television stations for years.

GO 4 IT LYRICS

With every step you take, every promise you make, and keep,

Every barrier you leap, you know you’re on your way,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 It,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it,

What you got to show if you don’t try,

It’s closer than you think,

Take a look, you’re on the brink, it’s there

You can do it if you dare, there is no room for doubt,

Just let it out

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

(Choir breakdown)

Before you know the possibilities,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it, take a chance and Go 4 it,

Go 4 it, Go 4 it

What you got to show if you don’t try

Why don’t you Go 4 it

Click here for Go 4 It audition information.