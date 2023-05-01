Chaldean nonprofit expected to expand operations with new Oakland County facility

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A new community center will reutilize the former Learning Circle Academy campus in West Bloomfield.

The Chaldean Community Foundation has purchased “The Corners” which is a seven-acre facility off of Walnut Lake Road just west of Inkster Road in Oakland County.

The nonprofit will be expanding its operations with the new facility as they plan to renovate 40,142 square feet. The project is estimated to cost $10 million.

The Chaldean Community Foundation announced on Monday that the new center would serve as a hub ranging in various resources for the community.

Below are some of the new additions that are part of the project’s plans:

Business incubator

Classrooms for workforce training

Community demonstration kitchen

Cultural awareness and training resources

Library to preserve historic Chaldean manuscripts dating back to the 1st century

Radio/Podcast studio

Television studio

Theater

Renovations of the new center are expected to start in the summer. The renovated community center is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The Chaldean Community Foundation is part of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce. The nonprofit was founded in 2006. The nonprofit’s mission is to help improve the stability, health, and wellness of those they serve through advocacy, community development, and cultural preservation.

“We are greatly looking forward to assisting our clients with human and social services on the westside while offsetting the tremendous demand at our Sterling Heights facility, " said Foundation and Chamber President Martin Manna. “At the same time, we will be preserving and presenting our rich Chaldean culture through a wide range of mediums and platforms.”