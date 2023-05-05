WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters 9th year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year for the ninth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 16 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters - 12 best and 6 merit awards for Market 1.

“It is incredibly gratifying for me that our hardworking and dedicated staff is recognized for their efforts. Our mission is to serve this community and when that service work gets noticed it means a great deal to our team and inspires us to do more,” said Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis.

Whether the stories affected you or your neighbors, they’re all a part of our Metro Detroit community. Some are sadly heartbreaking, while others are inspiring and warm our hearts.

We’re honored to keep telling your stories, to keep you informed, keep you safe and, at times, put a smile on your face. You can see each of them by clicking on the links below.

BEST AWARDS

Continuing Coverage: Devastation in Gaylord

Investigative: Mistakes at the Morgue

Marketing Materials and Promo: Detroit Rebuilding

Feature Use of Medium : Get out Now

Mini Documentary or Series: Connecting Through Columbine

News Reporter: Shawn Ley

News Special: Oxford Tragedy 1 Year Later

Photojournalist: Mike Tiseo

Sports: Dantley’s Shoes – Jason Colthorp, Norm Fairhurst & Vanessa Ogletree

Weather: 4Warn Weather – Brett Collar/Gaylord Tornado

Breaking News: Firefighter Rescue

MERIT AWARDS

Newscast: Local 4 News at 6pm

News Anchor: Kimberly Gill

Community Involvement

Marketing Materials and Promo: We are Detroit

Feature Use of Medium: Home Savior

Use of New Media (All Encompassing) : WDIV Insider

The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The 2022 awards were announced in March and April by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.