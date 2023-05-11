DETROIT – From gift shopping to musicals, we’ve got you covered for Mother’s Day weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Disney’s Aladdin (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Detroit must’ve rubbed the magic lamp because Disney’s magical Broadway musical has returned for a one-week-only run at the Fisher. With the music of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, this Tony Award-winning show brings all the classic Disney songs and characters to life in an electrifying adventure live on stage. Based on the 1992 animated film, see “A Whole New World” in a whole new way. Showtimes and tickets here.

Brickfest Live (Suburban Showplace Collection), Friday to Sunday: Get inspired at one of the largest brick festivals in the country. Fans of Lego and Mega can come together to see life-sized models made of bricks, jump in the giant brick pit, build glow-in-the-dark bricks or even race 35-foot-long tracks. You can even meet Manny and Nestor from Lego masters. Tickets start at $20, timed reservations required. Get tickets here.

Made in Michigan Artisan & Vendor Show (Downtown Mount Clemens), Friday & Saturday: Still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Support local artists from all around the Great Lake State. Discover unique and one-of-a-kind presents knowing that they’re made right here. From food, jewelry, glass and more, find it all in this two-day outdoor festival. Open Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the Love of Detroit Comedy Night (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday 8 p.m.: Flint native Terry Crews headlines Forgotten Harvest’s 30th annual comedy night fundraiser for a hilarious evening that will share the love of Motor City. Along with the America’s Got Talent host, local comedians Sam Rager, Josh Adams and Jeff Scheen will take the stage as the fundraiser returns to Midtown. Tickets start at $25. Proceeds benefit Forgotten Harvest which helps fight hunger in our community. Recommended for 18 and over. Get tickets here.

Let’s Hang On – the Music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons (Andiamo Celebrity Showroom), Friday 8 p.m.: The Jersey Boys live on in this tribute band featuring former cast members of the Broadway musical. Hear the world-famous songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like a Man,” and more. Tickets start at $35. Get tickets here.

Detroit Food Academy Dequindre Cut Takeover, Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Take advantage of the warmer weather and bring the family to learn all about health, food and fun. Take part in several fitness and wellness classes including running, yoga, HIIT and weightlifting. Participants will get a free lunch. The event is free and open to all youth and their families. The event will be at the Orleans/Wilkins entrance. More info here.

Madagascar the Musical (Fox Theatre), Saturday 2 p.m.: If you like to “Move It, Move It,” move it on over to the Fox and meet your crack-a-lackin’ pals Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria live on stage. They’ve escaped New York’s Central Park Zoo and end up on an unexpected journey to King Julien’s Madagascar. Show runs 100 minutes. Get tickets here.

Uncorked: Detroit Wine Fest (Michigan Science Center), Saturday 7 to 11 p.m.: For the first time ever, Mi-Sci is bringing the bubbly for a unique after-hours event. Sip and savor from over 100 wines to choose from. 21 and over only. Admission starts at $65. Get tickets here.

Salute to Mothers of Detroit (Fox Theatre), Sunday 6 p.m.: These two legendary soul singers will celebrate mothers across Metro Detroit right on Mother’s Day. Vocal powerhouses Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle headline singing all of the songs mom grew up with, like “That’s What Friends Are For” and “The Best Is Yet To Come.” Get tickets here.

Springtime Garden Party & Stroll (Village of Rochester Hills), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Celebrate the arrival of spring with an afternoon of sips. Stroll through The Village and find in-store specials and live entertainment. Trio Grande will be performing live, and you can find strolling balloon artists and magicians. Kids can even craft their own works of art. If you’re feeling hungry, stop by one of the restaurants or try one of the food trucks. More info here.

