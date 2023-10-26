There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – Celebrate Halloween early with some frightful fun for the family all weekend long.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Movie Night (Beacon Park), Friday & Saturday 6 p.m.: Tim Burton’s classic is celebrating a huge milestone this year and to commemorate it, there will be two free showings of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Grab the family for a movie night under the park’s heated tent. Popcorn and beverages will be available for sale. Admission is free. More info here.

A2 Artoberfest (Downtown Ann Arbor), Saturday & Sunday: Tree Town transforms into a colorful world of creativity with the annual Artoberfest. Here you’ll find over 100 juried artists, music, food vendors and art activities along Fourth Avenue and Ann Street. Enjoy live entertainment from Daniel Dinay, Rochelle Clark, Ain’t Dead Yet and more. Artoberfest is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration (Valade Park), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Enjoy a cultural celebration of the Day of the Dead. Check out the community altar where guests can leave messages for their loved ones. There will also be a taco food truck, live music, ballet folkórico, activities for the kids and more. Admission is free. More info here.

Boo!kley Nights (Downtown Berkley), Saturday noon to 5 p.m.: Gather the little ghouls and goblins for a beastly fun block party for the whole family. From noon to 3 p.m., stop by any of the over 100 participating businesses to collect goodies at the trick-or-treat stroll. Then, from 2 to 5 p.m., head to Monster Mash for live music, games, crafts and photo opportunities around every corner. Both events are free. More info here.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival (Eastern Market Shed 5), Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.: If local brews are your thing, come to one of the largest all-Michigan beer festivals. Sample from over 40 breweries including local favorites like Atwater, Motor City Brewing Works, New Holland and more. There will also be food from Detroit restaurants available for purchase. Each ticket includes 15 drink tokens. 21 and over only. Tickets are $55 in advance, $65 day of. More info and tickets here.

Fall Fest (Clark Park), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: Get ready for some free family fun in Detroit at Fall Fest. Buckle up for classic carnival rides, test your luck on games, hop on hayrides and pony rides, meet a new friend at the petting zoo, try on archery or axe throwing, and even rock climbing and ziplining. Keep your phone charged to take plenty of photos with characters all afternoon. Admission is free. More info here.

Howl-O-Ween (Grand Circus Dog Park), Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.: Humans can’t have all the fun! Fetch your four-legged friend in their Halloween best for a costume party worth wagging over. Devilishly dressed pets can enter to win prizes in several categories including best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet & parent combination costume. DJ Invisible will be spinning tracks all afternoon and treats will be available for both pets and their owners. More info here.

Bourbon & Brews Festival (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: If you’re a drink afficionado, which do you choose: bourbon or beer? Why not both? This festival celebrates the two with a jam-packed list of over 200 varieties to choose from. Get a taste of a tried-and-true favorite or be adventurous and sip on something new. Vendors include local favorites like Traverse City Whiskey Co., Two James Spirits, Detroit City Distillery and more. Admission includes 10 samples, a commemorative glass and keepsake photo. 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

COMPANY (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Phone rings, door chimes, in comes COMPANY to the Fisher Theatre. The Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical is knocking on Motor City’s door in an exciting new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical comedy. Relive familiar songs like “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive” in the show that asks what it means to be 35 and settling down. Showtimes and tickets here.

Scare Fest (Palmer Park), Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.: This frightfully fun festival is an all-ages Halloween party, especially for the kids. Enjoy thrill rides, brave the zombie trail of terror or try on zombie laser tag. There will also be a Fear Factor area, haunted safari, haunted trolley and hayrides, fire breathers, aerial artists, stilt walkers, and so much more. Are you brave enough to enter the mystery eats contest? Stick around for the costume contests or get your face painted. Admission is free. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.