🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit: Thanksgiving edition

DETROIT – 🦃 Detroit’s Thanksgiving tradition returns to Woodward, plus festive spots to kick off the holidays with your family.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Thanksgiving Family Fun Fest (Majestic Theatre), Thursday 7 a.m.: Want to watch The Parade away from the crowds but in a fun and exciting environment? Enjoy a filling breakfast buffet that includes items like biscuits and gravy, French toast, paczkis and more while staying warm in the theater’s heated lobby. Tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Center of Detroit. Get tickets here.

S3 Turkey Trot (Downtown Detroit), Thursday 7:30 a.m.: It’s the parade before The Parade. Celebrating it’s 41st run through the streets of Downtown Detroit, thousands of runners will start off Thanksgiving with their blood pumping with either the 10K, 5K or mile run, many in costume. Last minute registration info here.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White (Woodward Avenue), Thursday 8:45 a.m.: One of the largest holiday parades in America walks down Detroit’s main street for the 97th year to fill the Detroit skies with larger-than-life balloons, colorful floats and thousands of visitors. This theme is “A Heart of History.” The holiday tradition is free to attend. Local 4 will be there every step of the way with coverage on Local 4 and Local 4+ starting at 6 a.m., and the parade beginning at 9 a.m. Visitor info here.

Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Ford Field), Thursday 12:30 p.m.: After the parade’s final float makes its way down Woodward, head down the street to Ford Field to watch the 8-2 Lions take on the Green Bay Packers. “First Class” rapper Jack Harlow will be performing live at this year’s halftime show. Get tickets here.

Holidays at Meadow Brook, opens Friday: Two events to fill you with the holiday spirit in one place! By day, enjoy the indoor Holiday Walk inside the historic mansion that has been transformed with holiday decorations around every corner. At night, the outdoor estate illuminates into a glowing garden filled with light installations, music and seasonal treats at Winter Wonder Lights. Each experience is separately ticketed. More info and schedule here.

Home for the Holidays (Ford House), opening Friday: Walk through the historic Ford House estate for a new winter experience that is sure to become a family tradition. Glittering lights surround the grounds with festive trees and walkways. Head inside the Main Residence’s first floor for holiday stories and enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate as you leave. More info and tickets here.

Santa’s Plymouth Parade, Friday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Santa makes an early visit to see his good little boys and girls in Plymouth. Starting and ending at the Municipal Services Yard, Santa and his little helpers will make stops in 10 of the city’s parks. Jingle all the way to your nearest park for your chance to see the jolly man in red. Schedule of stops here.

Michigan State vs. Penn State (Ford Field), Friday 7:30 p.m.: The Lions aren’t the only ones playing this weekend. The Spartans will close off their season in primetime by taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions. If you can’t make it to Ford Field, you can catch all the action on Local 4. Get tickets here.

Indie Arts & Crafts Fest (Midtown), Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Back for its third year, Motor City Brewing Works transforms into an indoor holiday craft show with over two dozen crafters and plenty of craft beer. Find unique and one-of-a-kind goods in this festive atmosphere. Admission is free and open to all ages. 21 and over to drink. More info here.

Mrs. Doubtfire (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Helloooo, Detroit. It’s your last chance to see everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny coming to life in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical. Starring Rob McClure, who originated the role on Broadway, the stage adaptation expands on the 1993 Robin Williams movie with brand new songs and mesmerizing on-stage quick changes into Euphegenia Doubtfire. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.