Non-profit providing free winter essentials to over 400 community members takes place in Detroit

DETROIT – Mostyn Community Development is hosting its annual Hats, Gloves and Love event on Dec. 2, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 16520 Wyoming in Detroit. This free event will provide essential winter gear, food, drinks, toys, and free phones and tablets for those who qualify.

“We are excited to once again provide warmth and support to our community during the holiday season,” said Raphael Mostyn, founder and president of Mostyn Community Development. “With the rising costs of living, many families are struggling to make ends meet. This event is our way of giving back and ensuring that everyone has access to the things they need to stay warm and connected.”

The event will feature a variety of activities including:

Free food and drinks

Distribution of warm winter gear, including coats, hats, and gloves

Distribution of toys for children

Distribution of free phones and tablets for eligible individuals

This year, the event has enough resources to support up to 400 people. Mostyn Community Development encourages everyone in the Detroit area to attend and take advantage of this valuable community resource.

About Mostyn Community Development

Mostyn Community Development is a non-profit organization that provides a variety of programs and services to the Detroit community. The organization’s mission is to empower individuals and families to achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit the website.

Mostyn Community Development is hosting its annual Hats, Gloves and Love event on December 2, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 16520 Wyoming in Detroit. This free event will provide essential winter gear, food, drinks, toys, and free phones and tablets for those who qualify. (WDIV)

Mostyn Community Development is hosting its annual Hats, Gloves and Love event on December 2, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 16520 Wyoming in Detroit. This free event will provide essential winter gear, food, drinks, toys, and free phones and tablets for those who qualify. (WDIV)

Mostyn Community Development is hosting its annual Hats, Gloves and Love event on December 2, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 16520 Wyoming in Detroit. This free event will provide essential winter gear, food, drinks, toys, and free phones and tablets for those who qualify. (WDIV)