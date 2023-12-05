Detroit man uses TikTok to help neighbors have happy holiday following familial loss

DETROIT – One man went the extra mile to take care of his neighbor during a time of loss thanks to TikTok and Social media.

“My goal was that these kids could have winter boots, coats and maybe a few toys to play with,” said Colin McConnell.

Colin lives below Donald Wilson -- who found out some unfortunate news before the holiday.

“One day I heard a lot of footsteps going faster and faster,” Colin recalled. “And he said, ‘Hey, just so you know, the kids are going to be around full time now. Their mom just passed.’”

“At times I was tired. I could tell he could see. And I could see it in his eye that he wanted to do something but it was like he really didn’t have the answers,” Donald insisted.

Wondering what could be done for Donald and his three little children, Colin decided to turn to the power of TikTok for help, with an Amazon wishlist.

“The next morning I woke up and there’s boxes in front of the house. You know he was helping move the stuff when I wasn’t home and in my head, he had no idea that that was all for him,” Colin recalled.

And followers did more than show up for Donald and the kids with so much more than they could ever ask for.

“I just feel like she here. It’s like the spirit is here you know,” Donald explained.

“Now these beautiful children, their first Christmas without their mom, they got about thousands and thousands of aunties and uncles from all over the world,” Colin added.

They’re hoping to inspire others with this story in hopes that people will do the same for others in need.

