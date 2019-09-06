Community pays tribute to beloved Lathrup Village police officer, father, veteran

BRIGHTON, Mich. - David Michael Imber, an Iraq War veteran and Lathrup Village police officer, succumbed to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, Monday.

He was 38 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakland County officer inspires community while battling cancer

Imber's funeral was Friday morning at the 2|42 Community Church on Grand River Avenue in Brighton. Those close to Imber said he was selfless and loved his family more than anything.

The impact Imber had on his community will live on for years to come.

"He served his community and country," said Nick Blackburn. "If we could honor him, I would just ask, don't be afraid to help serve others."

Imber lived a life of purpose. He served two tours in Iraq before becoming a corrections officer with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and a Lathrup Village police officer.

"It's devastating," said Imber's cousin, Kim Sage. "We were hoping he would be a miracle, but he wasn't. He was so brave."

Imber was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018. His wife, Julie Imber, never left his side during treatment.

Dave Imber (Officer Dave Imber GoFundMe)

Officers from the Lathrup Village Police Department said the Imbers will always be a part of their family.

"We're all a part of the brotherhood and sisterhood," said Officer Gary Lask.

In his last days, Imber lost his vision and became bedridden, but he never lost his fighting spirit.

Imber received a full police escort to his final resting place at Howell Memorial Cemetery on Highland Road.

"I'm honored to say, 'I knew Dave,'" said his uncle, Dennis Leahy. "I'll make sure his legacy lives on forever. Rest easy, Dave."

He is survived by his wife, Julie Imber; his parents, Jeff and Marilyn Imber; and two daughters, 4-year-old Mia Imber and 14-year-old Brooke Imber.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association. You can donate here.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral costs. You can donate here.

Julie Imber, Dave Imber, Mia Imber and Brooke Imber. (Officer Dave Imber GoFundMe)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.