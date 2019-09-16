Free clinic hosts esteemed women of Michigan awards

The event draws more than 350 attendees annually and celebrates the achievements of women. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Michigan’s largest free clinic, the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic will host its 10th annual, Esteemed women of Michigan event on Sept. 23 at the Marriott Centerpoint in Pontiac.

This event draws more than 350 attendees annually and celebrates the achievements of women who work to make their communities a better place.

All proceeds from the event support the availability of high-quality free medical, dental, and pharmaceutical care for the thousands of Michigan residents who do not have insurance coverage.

Several community organizations, businesses have come together to support this event including headlining sponsor Ilitch Enterprises, LLC.

The event will also feature the Woman of the Decade award presented to Alicia Stillman for all of her efforts on behalf of the Emily Stillman Foundation which provides critical education on vaccines and advocacy for organ and tissue donation.

“What makes this event so special is that it highlights the achievements of women who work to improve the world around them while benefiting an organization that was started in because of an unmet need in the community. The event makes you realize how important people who seek positive change are to the world,” says Dana Burnstein, member of the host committee and GBCHC board member.

The event is open to the public and will feature a raffle and cocktail hour.

Proceeds from the event provide free medical, dental, and pharmaceutical care to uninsured Michigan residents.

GBCHC provides services to more than 2,000 individuals annually. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, please contact Dawn Brown by email at dbrown@gbchc.org or phone at 248-309-3752.

2019 honorees include:

• Cynthia Canty

• Kristi Cooper

• Ebonie Guyton

• Stephanie Hartwell

• Manal Hussen

• Denise Ilitch

• Siham Jaafar

• Lori Kontry

• Sandra O’Brien

• Lipsa Sheth

• Nancy Sovran

• Beth Talbert

• Hayley Thompson

• Sue Upton

• Carolyn Way

• Michele Smither

• Alicia Stillman- Esteemed Woman of the Decade

