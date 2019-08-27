Hometown rallies around Detroit Youth Choir -- quarterfinals Tuesday night

DETROIT - Tonight is the night!

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Youth Choir will take the stage again on "America's Got Talent." This time, whether they make it to the next round is in the hands of the viewers, including residents in Detroit.

The quarterfinals will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voting goes through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Kimberly Gill took a look at why it's so important to the members of the Detroit Youth Choir that they prove how much good is coming out of Detroit.

You can watch her full story in the video posted above.

Community support

Local 4 is putting the weight of the station behind motivating our viewers and all of Metro Detroit to vote for these student singers.

Anticipation has been building since early this summer, when Flint native and "America’s Got Talent" host Terry Crews, sent the choir all the way to the live shows. That golden buzzer moment launched a million cheers, tears and "shares" -- and now the time for Detroiters to show our support is finally here.

Detroit Youth Choir members are from 8 to 18 years old and practice four nights a week, four to five hours at a time.

"The Detroit Youth choir is a community-based choir. We have a lot of inner city kids. Some of them have bad home situations or they can be in the streets, there's violence. We give them something positive to come and be a part of," said Anthony T. White, choir director. “We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.