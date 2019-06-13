National Arab American Service Day will focus on beautifying Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT - The 15th annual National Arab American Service Day will focus on a Detroit neighborhood this weekend.

Here's the info from the National Network for Arab American Communities and ACCESS:

Join us on Saturday June 15th, 2019 for a day of community service! This year, our service day project is in partnership with an amazing organization called DREAM of Detroit - DreamofDetroit.org. DREAM of Detroit is a local non-profit that combines community organizing with housing and land development to build a healthy community and empower a marginalized neighborhood on the West side of Detroit.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend! Over 200 volunteers annually attend our Detroit day of service; including high school students from Dearborn, ACCESS staff, community members and public officials. This day of service will include beautification, gardening, home restoration, and a neighborhood clean-up!

This yearly program unites Arabs and non-Arabs alike in 11 states, including 14 major cities, to build community and showcases the power of service.

We need passionate and energetic volunteers to help! We anticipate having over 200 volunteers for this project, so get ready to join your community in collectively giving back! We will follow up with everyone that registers via email with more details and reminders.

The National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC), a project of ACCESS, is a national consortium of independent Arab American community-based organizations. Our mission is the development of Arab American community-based nonprofit organizations that understand, meet the needs, and represent the concerns of Arab Americans at a local level, while also collectively addressing those issues at a national level. To RSVP visit: Bitly.com/ServiceDayDetroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.