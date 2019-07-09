Rev'd Up Fun annouces Birthday BOGO deal

Rev’d Up Fun announced today their Birthday Bash BOGO deal, buy any attraction package get one free, up to $45 savings valid at their venue in Woodhaven, Mich., July 22-26.

The Birthday Bash BOGO deal will drive new memories for Metro-Detroit families. Their birthday celebrations also include launching a Birthday Blessings program in partnership with the Downriver West Kiwanis. Rev’d Up will be donating the Rev’d Up Fun birthday experience to local kids in need.

Rev’d Up Fun is a family owned and operated business in Woodhaven. Kevin and Sandy Johnson, lifelong residents of the area wanted to bring a place to Metro-Detroit where adults and kids alike could experience the freedom of disconnecting from the stresses of life and connect with each other.

Owner Sandy Johnson said, "Making memories with my kids and grandkids is my greatest joy. We wanted to open a business that allowed those memories to be made for all Metro Detroit families.”

Memories happen in the little moments and Rev’d Up Fun provides countless opportunities to make those moments happen. Five engaging and interactive attractions, food, drink, and games all in clean and safe atmosphere makes for the perfect destination for families this summer and all year long.

Inside the fun center guests can find: Axe Throwing (only destination downriver), Laser Tag, Ropes Course with Zip Line, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Ballocity Indoor Playground, a 4D interactive ride, and over 40 arcade games. The Filling Station satisfies any craving with pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads as well as craft beer and wine selections. The facility has an automotive theme, notes to the family’s personal interest in cars and the industry that has shaped Metro-Detroit.

For more information on Rev’d Up Fun along with all their birthday events and specials visit revdupfun.com or visit their facebook page.

