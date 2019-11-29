DETROIT – We all know the holidays are really about giving back.

Local 4′s consumer investigator Hank Winchester and the Somerset Collection helped a group of women and children in need of holiday cheer Friday.

Help Me Hank brought along a special visitor that caught the attention of every child.

The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis houses are transitional housing units for women and children in need of help.

While many of the families appreciate the support they recieve, the holidays can be tough -- which is why the Somerset Collection wanted to spread some cheer.

With generous donations from Vera Bradley and the Disney Store, Santa was ready to make sure everyone had a special gift of their own.

