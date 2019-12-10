32ºF

New E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits

Outbreak leaves 8 sick in United States, 16 sick in Canda

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits

DETROIT – A new E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kids has left eight people sick in the United States and 16 people sick in Canada, officials said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak has sickened eight people in three states -- Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

No deaths have been reported, but three people were hospitalized, according to officials. One of those three developed a type of kidney failure, officials said.

This outbreak was caused by a different strain than the one linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California, experts said.

The salad kits affected have the UPC 0 71279 30906 4 -- beginning with lot code Z. They have a best-by date up to and including Dec. 7, according to authorities.

