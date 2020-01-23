Scam text message claims to have FedEx, Amazon delivery info

DETROIT – If you’ve received a mysterious looking text message about a delivery you weren’t expecting, it’s probably a scam.

FedEx is warning customers about a text phishing scam that is disguised as a text with delivery info. The text message that appears to show a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences.”

Clicking the link takes the user to a scam website looking to get your personal information -- and money.

In a statement to ABC News, FedEx said it’s aware of the text scam: “We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”

“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com,” the statement continued.

SCAM 🚨 There is a new scam where you get a text with your name from Fedex (or another delivery service)and a tracking number. Do not click on the link. When in doubt about a tracking number go to the main website of the shipping company and search the tracking number yourself pic.twitter.com/EoG1C07OLf — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) January 21, 2020

FedEx offers these tips to identify suspicious emails and texts about deliveries. Indicators that an e-mail or sms message might be fraudulent include: