If you worked in 2019, you could be missing a valuable tax credit -- Here’s how to get it
Earned Income Tax Credit has income requirements
DETROIT – If you have a low to moderate income, you may be missing out on a tax benefit that could really help you.
Families who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit can get up to $6,500 back. You must have earned your income from working to be eligible for the credit.
To receive the tax credit, you must file taxes, even if you are not required to file.
If you are using a website to file your taxes, it will assist you with receiving the credit.
