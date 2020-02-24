You can now renew your Michigan plates at select Meijer stores

DETROIT – If you need to renew your Michigan vehicle plates, you can now do it at Meijer.

The Michigan Secretary of State announced that 28 easy-to-use self-service stations have been placed in Meijer stores across Michigan to allow customers to renew their vehicle plate and registration using the self-serve station.

“Meijer stores are a favorite shopping spot for many Michiganders, and now many of them will also be a place where you can complete Secretary of State transactions, such as renewing your tabs,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “We’re very pleased to partner with Meijer to bring this convenience to our mutual customers.”

Benson announced a similar partnership with Kroger stores in 2019.

Residents don’t need to have their renewal packet with them to renew their registration at a self-service station. Eligible vehicles can be renewed with only the plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Self-service stations offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft. The kiosks can print auto and motorcycle tabs. The Michigan SOS says more features will become available after the second portion of its computer system upgrade in March 2021.

Self-service stations have been installed at the following Meijer stores to date:

Auburn Hills – 800 Brown Road

Battle Creek – 2191 Columbia Ave. W

Battle Creek – 6405 B Drive N

Belleville – 9701 Belleville Road

Big Rapids – 15400 Waldron Way

Cadillac – 8605 34 Road

Chesterfield – 27255 23 Mile Road

Clinton Township – 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway

Commerce Township – 1703 Haggerty Highway

Detroit – 1301 W. Eight Mile Road

Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave.

Escanaba – 505 N. 26th St.

Fraser – 34835 Utica Road

Gaylord – 250 Meijer Drive

Grand Rapids – 1540 28th St. SE

Greenville – 606 S. Greenville West Drive

Kalamazoo – 6660 W. Main St.

Lincoln Park – 3710 Dix Highway

Ludington – 3900 W. US-10

Madison Heights – 1005 E. 13 Mile Road

Marysville – 205 S. Range Road

Mount Pleasant – 1015 Pickard St.

Muskegon – 700 W. Norton Ave.

Portage – 5121 S. Westnedge Ave.

Rochester Hills – 3175 S. Rochester Road

Roseville – 30800 Little Mack Ave.

Shelby Township – 15055 Hall Road

Southfield – 28800 Telegraph Road

For an up-to-date listing of all of the locations statewide with the new self-service stations, visit Michigan.gov/SOSSelfService. Many of the kiosks are available to customers 24/7. In the weeks ahead, more Meijer locations will be getting the self-service stations.