Metro Detroit parents scramble in wake of schools closing for coronavirus

DETROIT – The move by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to close all schools in the state took parents and some districts by surprise.

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Public Schools Community District announced it will keep schools open strictly to feed students. Students can pick up breakfast or lunch from select buildings Monday through Friday. The district will deliver meals to students with medical issues.

The announcement comes as parents scramble to come up with a plan to make sure their children are supervised for the next three weeks. They also want them to continue learning.

Parents are working to turn parts of their homes into temporary classrooms. It’s a major adjustments for families.

Children have chores to do, and now they’ll be learning things that aren’t necessarily taught in the classroom. There are still many unknowns

Colleen Verbs and her husband are both medical professionals who understand why the move is important.

Chelsea Hollenquest is another mother switching up her routine to make it work from home for her son.

You can hear from these parents in Hank Winchester’s full story in the video posted above.