Detroit schools to offer meals for students on weekdays during coronavirus closure

DETROIT – The superintendent of Detroit schools announced a plan to offer meals for students on weekdays while the district is closed due to the coronavirus.

Students will be able to pick up breakfast and/or lunch from select buildings during the morning and afternoon Monday through Friday, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.

Students won’t eat at the buildings, but they can pick up food.

DPSCD will also deliver meals to medically fragile students at their homes, Vitti said.

Here is Vitti’s full statement :

“DPSCD is committed to supporting our students to the greatest extent possible while respecting medical best practices to contain the spread of the virus. The district will announce a plan shortly to provide learning materials for all K-12 students. This will be a combination of hard copy packets and online resources. In addition, select buildings will be partially open, after a 72 hour period and deep cleaning, for students to quickly pick up breakfast and/or lunch in the morning and afternoon Monday through Friday. Students will not eat at the building but simply pick up food. DPSCD will also deliver meals to its medically fragile students at their homes. We also plan to coordinate information to our parents and students about the virus and where screening and testing is available.”