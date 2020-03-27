Big Boy to donate 10,000 meals to Metro Detroit children during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
Restaurant to help community amid crisis
DETROIT – Big Boy is making a major commitment to Metro Detroit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, promising to donate 10,000 meals to children in the area.
Big Boy has ben a staple for Metro Detroiters since 1936, and now, during the pandemic, the company will serve more than just hamburgers and milkshakes.
“Our brand has always been about the community and families,” said Frank Alessandrini, director of training at Big Boy Restaurants. “(We are) empowered and impacted to do this.”
That commitment will bring 10,000 free meals to children across Metro Detroit.
Big Boy is partnering with Premier Pediatrics and Blessings in a Backpack to bring meals for children who rely on meals at school.
This is all part of a larger campaign to give back. Big Boy is also partnering with Meals on Wheels to donate soup to seniors sheltered in their homes.
- Click here to help Blessings in a Backpack continue to feed kids on the weekends during the pandemic.
- Click here to donate to local programs through Meals on Wheels and help keep seniors safe.
On the Meals on Wheels website, you can donate $10 to their efforts, and that will feed a senior for a month. Big Boy will match those donations dollar for dollar.
