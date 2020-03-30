Instacart workers striking for better pay, paid sick time, protective items

DETROIT – Kroger is planning to hire an additional 2,000 workers to keep up with demand in its stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, recently the associates of the Instacart service went on strike. There are also reports of some Whole Foods employees planning to walk off the job.

Amazon employees have made similar threats. The workers have concerns about job conditions and safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They have voiced that they want hazard pay, hand sanitizer and face masks.

Instacart declined to comment on specifics, but released a statement to NBC that said they were offering bonuses ranging from $25-$200 and more than a month of sick leave.

