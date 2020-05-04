Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha speaks out about impact of COVID-19 crisis on children in Flint
Many children don’t have access to laptops, WIFI
FLINT, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted children in Flint especially hard.
Residents were already dealing with a water crisis. It’s not just the physical and emotional impact of COVID-19 -- but the fact that children aren’t in school. Many were already dealing with learning challenges due to the water crisis.
Many of the children don’t have laptops or WIFI. The pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, is speaking out about the situation.
