What utility companies are doing to help customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Many people are out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but they still have bills to pay.

This can be a stressful time for many financially as bills pile up. Fortunately, many utility companies now have special COVID-19 teams to help assist customers dealing with financial hardships.

Currently, the majority of utility companies are willing to work with customers.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy has suspended shutoff for customers who are low-income and haven’t been able to pay. They’re offering programs to help customers too. Call 800-477-4747 to contact DTE.

Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy has also suspended shutoff for customers who are low-income and unable to make payments. They’ve extended their Winter Protection Plan end dates for seniors through June of this year.

They are also offering programs to help small business owners.

Call 800-477-5050 to contact Consumers Energy.

Comcast

Comcast has said that they’re not disconnecting customers at this time. They are also waiving late fees and offering flexible payment plans. Contact Comcast at 800-XFINITY.

Verizon

Verizon is waiving late fees through June 30 of this year. They have hardship forms available. They also said there are no late fees or terminations for those experiencing financial hardship. Contact Verizon at 800-922-0204.

Sprint

Sprint is offering unlimited dat for 60 days to customers with metered plans. They’re also offering 20 gb of a free mobile hotspot. They’re waiving per-minute toll charges for international calls. Contact Sprint at 800-211-4727.

