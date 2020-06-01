70ºF

Michigan Secretary of State offices are now open by appointment only

Offices open for essential services

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State offices reopened on Monday, by appointment only and for only essential services that cannot be handled online.

Inside there is Plexiglas, hand sanitizer, gloves, and social distancing is enforced. If you’re inside you’re required to wear a face mask.

