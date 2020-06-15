How first day of reopening went for Michigan hair salons, barbershops, spas
Personal care businesses work to maintain new COVID-19 safety guidelines
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Hair salons, barbershops and spas finally reopened Monday (June 15) in Michigan for the first time since they were shut down in mid-March.
Employees of personal care businesses weren’t just busy cutting hair and taking care of customers. They were also working to maintain all the new coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines that have been put in place.
Monday was a big day for Michiganders who have been waiting months for much-needed haircuts.
Salons, spas and barbershops, including Hayes Barbershop in Sterling Heights, are now open for business. Employees are working to make sure customers are safe.
There are obvious changes, such as required face masks, social distancing guidelines and waiting outside until the start of appointments.
At Aqua Salon in Royal Oak, a lot of thought and preparation went into making sure Monday’s reopening was safe.
