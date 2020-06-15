Michigan residents outraged to find unemployment office thought to be open is still closed

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan unemployment filers are fuming Monday after they showed up to an office that was supposed to be open and found it is still shut down.

This is the latest bump in the road for Michiganders struggling to claim their unemployment benefits.

To say people are upset would be an understatement. Some drove a long distance, hoping to finally talk with a real person at the Michigan Unemployment Agency.

Residents saw online that the office in Sterling Heights would be open Monday, and all day, a steady stream of people arrived and were disappointed to learn that wasn’t the case.

There’s a sign hung on the door, and “coronavirus” is spelled incorrectly.

There is some good news on the unemployment front. Thousands of people who had their benefits locked as fraud investigations got underway learned that lock had been lifted. Their money should be coming once again.

But there are still thousands of Michiganders in limbo, waiting for their benefits.

