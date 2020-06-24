Help Me Hank tests pool safety devices

It can happen in a second -- your child is standing next to you one minute and then they wander off into deep danger.

That’s what happened to Olympic skier Bode Miller’s daughter, Emiline. The 19-month-old wandered away from adults and was found unresponsive in the pool. Emeline died from drowning even though she was only in the water a short amount of time.

RELATED: Pediatricians warn of higher drowning risk for children during coronavirus pandemic

Aside from swim lessons, there are practical steps parents and neighbors who may not have children can take to minimize the danger.

With so many of us working from home, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on your children near your pool, your neighbor’s pool or the community pool.

Last year, Local 4 tested out the Safety Turtle, which we found at a local pool store. It’s a wristband that has a sensor inside it that sets off an alarm when it detects its wearer enters water.

We found the Safety Turtle took a few minutes to sound the alarm.

We ran into the same problem with the Yard Gard Alarm -- both the Safety Turtle and the gate alarm have newer models available and that’s the key -- make sure you’re getting the newest technology and read reviews.

The Pooleye Pool Alarm can be set up on the side of your pool, the stairs, or a railing.

When set on the low setting it look a while for the alarm to sound, when turned up it sensed movement quickly.

Bottom line

Products can malfunction and not save lives. No product beats keeping eyes on the pool.

Here’s some advice from the experts: