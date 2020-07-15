Fiat Chrysler recalls 925K older-model vehicles due to air bag issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 925,000 older-model vehicles to fix an issue with air bag covers on the steering wheel.

An FCA investigation discovered these vehicles are equipped with certain clips, no longer in use, that may – over time – loosen and disengage. Should these things happen, and there is a driver-side air bag deployment, the clips and/or plastic emblems they are meant to secure, may act as projectiles.

FCA is aware of 14 potentially related injuries, none of which involved occupants of front-passenger or rear seats.

The recall is limited to model-year 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs, and model-year 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

FCA will begin mailing recall notices to registered vehicle owners next month. The Company urges customers to follow the instructions therein.

In the interim, FCA strongly advises against tampering with the emblems, which are located in the center of the vehicles’ steering wheels.

The air bags associated with this campaign were not supplied by Takata.