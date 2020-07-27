Purchase something from Art Van and haven’t received it yet? Now you have options

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – There is some good news for customers who’ve waited months to get their purchases from Art Van.

The liquidation sales began right at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak -- and then everything shut down. That left a lot of people wondering if their orders would even come.

Art Van made the decision to close more than 170 stores earlier this year. Some stores remained open for sales between March 9 and April 6 and if you made a purchase during that time and paid with a debit card or cash and have not received your item -- there are options.

Some Art Van locations are now open and if you bring in your original receipt you will either get the product you purchased, if it’s available -- or you can select a new product of equal value.

If you paid with a credit card you should work with the credit card company to dispute the charges.

Local 4 also learned that 28 former Art Van locations in the area will reopen under the name Loves Furniture.

