17 former Art Van stores in Michigan to reopen as Loves Furniture

DETROIT – About two months after Art Van Furniture filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of its store, 17 of the locations in Michigan will reopen as Loves Furniture branches.

Officials from Loves Furniture made the announcement Tuesday, saying the company had acquired 27 total Art Van Furniture, Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture locations across six states.

“Today’s acquisition of these locations across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions represents a tremendous milestone for our company, our associates and for the communities that we serve,” Loves Furniture CEO Matthew Damiani said.

Here are the 17 locations in Michigan:

Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Bay City

Burton

Howell

Livonia

Muskegon

Petoskey

Port Huron

Portage

Royal Oak

Saginaw

Shelby Township

Taylor

Warren (Eight Mile Road)

Waterford Township

Westland

Loves Furniture will be headquartered in Metro Detroit area and expects to add more than 1,000 new employees across the region, the company announced.

“In many cases, this presents an opportunity to rehire workers who recently lost their jobs due to store closings,” the company state in its release. "At a challenging time when many companies are looking to contract, the Loves team sees this as an opportunity to grow.

“We understand the difficulties facing our communities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” Damiani said. “Our leadership team lives in the same cities and towns we serve. For us, it is a point of pride and hope that we have this opportunity to help put many of our talented neighbors back to work. We want to get up and running quickly.”

The company plans to conduct a soft launch of stores in the coming weeks and is actively exploring options to provide customers with discounted services and special product buys leading up to the official grand opening, according to officials.

Here are the 10 furniture locations outside of Michigan: