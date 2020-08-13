Have you filled out the census yet? How to verify a census worker is really with the bureau

DETROIT – It’s time to be counted and census workers might be reaching out to make sure you filled it out.

Especially now that the deadline has been moved up a month. The census only takes about 10 minutes to fill out and you can do it online, by phone or by mail.

Census workers are in neighborhoods answering questions and encouraging residents to fill out the census.

“The census is more than just the population count this drives, federal funding into our communities. And keep in mind these are federal dollars. Oh, there are tax dollars we’ve already paid them to Washington DC and being counted in the census is one way we get them it back into our communities,” Kerry Ebersole-Singh, the Michigan 2020 Census Director, said.

If you get a knock on the door, you can verify it’s a census worker by making sure they have a valid ID badge. It should have their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.

They might also carry a Census Bureau bag or equipment. You might also get a call from the U.S. Census about your response.

A Census Bureau employee will never ask for your social security number, bank or credit card information or for money or donations. Do not give out that personal information. The census will not ask about citizenship.

If you’re not a citizen you should still fill it out. The census does not share your information with law enforcement, that’s illegal.

If you still have questions about a workers identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. More information is also available here.