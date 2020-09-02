Thieves target online shoppers with text message scam

DETROIT – Thieves are using technology to target online shoppers -- and lately, that’s just about all of us.

Local 4′s Consumer investigator Hank Winchester was targeted and he’s not alone.

The high tech thieves are targeting cell phones and are hoping you -- like many -- have been doing extra shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The text can be worded a few different ways. The scammer may claim they’ve noticed suspicious activity on your account, claim there’s a problem with your payment, send you fake invoices or send you fake package delivery notifications.

If you click the link sent with the text, it’s likely going to ask you to verify personal information or enter your credit card number. Don’t do that. Instead, report it on the messaging app you use. You can copy the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM).

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission or Attorney General

These scammers -- like so many right now -- are preying on people during the pandemic and are hoping you will let your guard down.

How to Report Spam Text Messages

If you get an unwanted text message, there are three ways to report it: