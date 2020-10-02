How to report, stop political robocalls, texts

DETROIT – For some, the phone is ringing so much they just can’t wait until the election is over.

Political robocalls and texts are getting out of control, but there is a way to get them to stop -- for now.

If you feel like you’ve received a political scam call, it’s important you report it to local police and the Better Business Bureau who will track the areas being targeted.

It’s happening now more than ever. You may receive a text message, gauging your support or a call asking you to support a certain candidate.

These text messages and robocalls surged right before the primary and now they’re ticking up again as we approach November.

We’re also seeing robocall scam calls. You may think you’re getting a call from President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden asking for your support and then later ask for your personal information. Don’t fall for this scam.

If you’ve been the victim of a robocall scam, report it on the BBB.org/ScamTracker. By doing so, you can help others protect themselves from falling prey to similar scams. Learn how to avoid them at BBB.org/AvoidScams.